Christine and the Queens Covers Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” on Instagram Live Stream

Christine and the Queens premiered a slow and dramatic take on Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” on an Instagram post this week. The French singer gave the song a more heartfelt and moody instrumental while she sings in an emotional tone.

Christine and the Queens version of “Heart of Gold” gives a slower take from the original, the singer standing in front of a microphone while wearing a corduroy navy blazer. Her voice harmonizes with itself as string synths play a soft melody. The song builds as more electronic pops and synths are introduced while Christine and the Queen’s voice grows with emotion.

Christine and the Queen’s recent releases include new single “I disappear in your arms” and an EP in February, La Vita Nuova which was accompanied by a short film. In 2019, Christine and the Queens collaborated with Charli XCX on “Gone.” Her other covers include a performance of David Bowie’s “Heroes” at last year’s Coachella.

The singer was planning on releasing her album, La Vita Nuova: séquences 2 et 3 on April 18 for Record Store Day, however the release has been postponed due to the current pandemic. New dates for the release of her next album have yet to be announced.