Charli XCX Releases Energetic New Single “Good Ones”

Michelle Leidecker September 3rd, 2021 - 1:50 PM

Charli XCX has just released her single “Good Ones,” accompanied by a music video co-directed by Hannah Lux Davis. In a statement, Charli XCX explains the meaning behind the video, stating, “The ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realisation that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favour of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”

The video sees Charli XCX as the center of attention of her lovers funeral, as she’s carried with the coffin and dances on the altar. The simplicity of the start white, black and red color scheme brings to attention the performance of the dancers and funeral goers. Continuing onto the reception, Charli XCX and the other dancers dance while seated at a table before collapsing onto the ground, after which the words “The End” appear in a glowing red.

True to the video, Charli XCX sings about her tendencies of letting “the good ones go.” She says goodbye to her lover, “Let you down easy, I’m tryin’ / ‘Cause you’re everything I’ve spent my whole life fightin’ / So when I walk away, it’s not your fault / I always let the good ones go.”

Her first single since last year’s “How I’m Feeling Now” she’s been busy with live shows and collaborating with The 1975, Nasty Cherry and more.

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz