Christine and The Queens Surprise Release New EP La vita nuova and Share Companion Short Film

French singer/songwriter Christine and the Queens have release a surprise new EP titled La Vita Nuova, which features six new tracks from the singer, according to Pitchfork. Additionally, the singer released a short film, featuring all six songs from the EP.

The film is set in Paris’ world famous Opéra Garnier, and was written by Christine, and directed by long time collaborator Colin Solal Cardo. It features Christine with a droop of dancers performing on the building’s rooftop and stage, leading up to collaboration with Caroline Polachek, who is featured on the EP’s title track.

Earlier this month, Christine and the Queens released the EP’s lead record, “People, I’ve Been Sad,” which is a slower paced pop song that features a bass-driven melody and heavy electronic percussion. Last year, the singer released “Gone,” a collaboration with Charlie XCX that also features director Colin Solal Cardo.

Check out Christine and the Queen’s short film and new EP La Vita Nuova below:

La Vita Nuova Track List:

1. People, I’ve Been Sad

2. Je Disparais Dans Tes Bras

3. Mountains (We Met)

4. Nada

5. La Vita Nuova (feat. Caroline Polachek)

6. I Disappear In Your Arms