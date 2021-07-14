Caroline Polachek Shares Club-Ready New Single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 5:21 PM

For the first time after her 2019 debut solo album PANG, Caroline Polacheck shares a new original song, “Bunny Is A Rider.” In 2020, the singer covered The Corrs’ “Breathless” and together with Lauren Auder, she covered “Some Small Hope,” a duet originally by Virginia Astley and David Sylvain. The singer announced her 2021 tour in May.

Polacheck used to be part of the synthpop duo Chairlift, but the band split in late 2016.

About her song, Polacheck says: “’Bunny Is A Rider’ is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds.” She also shares some behind the scene facts, “The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

The laidback pop song cleverly uses the baby cameo as part of its beat. Polacheck sounds unavailable and nonchalant but still performs the song in a way that fits the catchy sound. The hit of the bass is well placed and it is likely to gather people to the dancefloor in the clubs. Compared to her 2019 song “So Hot You’re Are Hurting My Feeling,” the song sounds a little darker and maybe even spicier.