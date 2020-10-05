Christine and The Queens Covers Bruce Springsteen’s Smoldering Classic “I’m On Fire”

Home News Aaron Grech October 5th, 2020 - 8:31 PM

Singer-songwriter Christine and The Queens has shared a cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic “I’m On Fire,” which was originally featured on his 1984 classic Born In The USA. The artist, whose name is Héloïse Letissier, debuted this cover earlier today on Twitter.

Letissier’s take on the Springsteen classic sees the performer tackle the somber song with a sole acoustic piano, as she gently sings each lyric with a passionate resolve that expresses deep melancholy. This stripped down approach to the song is able to capture the solemn lyrics and feel Springsteen created in the original, while highlighting Letissier’s own emotional experience.

The artist has had an extremely busy year, releasing numerous songs such as “Eyes of A Child,” which was created for the TV series Hanna, “I disappear in your arms” and “People, I’ve been sad.” The performer also debuted a new EP La vita nuova, which was accompanied by a short film directed by her long time collaborator Colin Solal Cardo. This film was written by Letissier, while the EP release was accompanied by a double 7″ La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3, for Record Store Day.

Springsteen appeared earlier this year at a live streamed benefit concert for New Jersey, which was headlined by other New Jersey-born performers such as SZA and Halsey. He also joined the Dropkick Murphy’s during the Outta Fenway live stream performance and made vocal contributions to the newly released Bon Iver single “AUTC.”