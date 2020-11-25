Christine and The Queens Teams with Fellow French Band Indochine in Sensual New Video for “3SEX”

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 1:33 PM

Christine and The Queens, the performance name of Heloise Letissier, has teamed up with French group Indochine to rework their 1985 hit “3e sexe” as “3SEX.” The artist also teamed up with Indochine lead singer Nicola Sirkis for a music video directed by Colin Solal Cardo. The original version of this song was included in Indochine’s album 3.

“3SEX” is shot in black and white, featuring Letissier and Sirkis in entirely black clothing as they sing and dance to the track. This music video is as nostalgic as the song they are reworking, taking cues from classic new wave music videos of the late 1980s and early 1990s such as New Order’s iconic “Round and Round.”

The song itself has a cleaner feel to it than the new wave original, while retaining the same fiery spirit of “3e sexe.” All of the lyrics are sung in French against a synth infused instrumental with a steady beat and catchy melodies.

Letissier covered the Bruce Springsteen classic “I’m On Fire,” back in October. This song was originally recorded for Springsteen’s legendary 1984 studio album Born In The USA. The performer has also been busy with her own original songs, releasing “Eyes of A Child,” for the TV series Hanna, “I disappear in your arms” and “People, I’ve been sad.”

The artist also released a new EP called La vita nuova, which was accompanied by a short film directed by her long time collaborator Colin Solal Cardo. This project had a special 7″ vinyl called La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3, which was released for Record Store Day.