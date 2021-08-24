Tory Lanez Gets Bail Raised After Violating Protective Order From Megan Thee Stallion During Set With DaBaby

Home News Krista Marple August 24th, 2021 - 8:30 PM

The bail for Tory Lanez has been raised after he recently violated a protective order that was issued to him. Last summer, Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, which prompted her to request a protective order.

Lanez violated the order by performing during DaBaby’s set at Rolling Loud in Miami. A judge had required that Lanez not be within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion as well as restricted him from communicating with her. His bail went from $190,000 to $250,000 after violating the order. Lanez appeared in court in Los Angeles on August 23 where the judge required him to pay the additional bail.

“You’re facing years in prison, over 22 years in prison. They could have filed an additional charge based on violating the protective order because that’s a violation of law, as well. You do not want to be doing things like this, sir. You have the means and the wherewithal and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don’t have to have hearings like this,” said Judge Keith Borjon according to Pitchfork.

DaBaby has also recently made headlines after making homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud. Following the performance, the rapper was dropped from Parklife Festival, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, iHeartRadio Fest and more.

DaBaby has since commented on the remarks but more recently has addressed the situation at Hot 97 Summer Jam on August 22. The rapper played a pre-recorded apology at the beginning of his set. “[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y’all for that. […] They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any time of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz