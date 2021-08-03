DaBaby Dropped by More Festivals Including Austin City Limits, Music Midtown and iHeartRadio Fest

Home News Alison Alber August 3rd, 2021 - 10:35 AM

It’s been a tough week for Rapper DaBaby. After being dropped from multiple festival lineups, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas and the Parklife Festival, the artists has now been excluded again. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Austin City Limits, Music Midtown and iHeartRadio Fest decided to not host the rapper during their festivals.

These moves come after the “Rockstar”-rapper made several homophobic statements during his performance at the Rolling Loud fest in Miami. After the initial backlash by the public, the rapper tried to apologize/defend himself. The attempt seemed to only make things worse for the rapper. He took to Instagram to release a statement that read more like another rant than a sincere effort to make things better, “My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n***as. See what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies in the street. The hell you talking about, n***as?” The rapper goes on for a while calling his gay fans “classy” and then ends the rant/statement with, “Even my gay fans got standards.”

Dua Lipa, who featured the rapper on her hit single “Levitating, ” had released a statement via her Instagram condoning the rapper’s statements and clarified she is supporting the LGBTQ+ community. She said she was “surprised and horrified” by DaBaby’s staments and encouraged her fans to “come together and fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

After his first attempt to apologize failed and seemed to make things even worse for the rapper, he then again released a statement after being dropped by Lollapalooza. This time the statement seems more contained. He first writes about how social media moves fast and public figures are actively working against him, but later moved on to apologize, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

