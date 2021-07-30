DaBaby Dropped From Parklife Festival Lineup After Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

Home News Dylan Clark July 30th, 2021 - 9:53 PM

According to Stereogum, rapper DaBaby has been removed from UK festival Parklife’s lineup in September as a result of his homophobic comments during his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival. The rapper was originally set to be a headliner for the event.

According to a representative of DaBaby, the rapper decided to pull out of the festival months ago due to concerns regarding COVID-19, but the festival promoted DaBaby as a headlining performer only two weeks ago.

Last weekend, during his set at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby attempted to rouse the crowd by saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up!” He continued, “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cell phone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up!”

Backlash ensued immediately as videos of the rant began circulating online. Levitating remix collaborator Dua Lipa issued a statement condemning the comments, saying that she was “surprised and horrified” with the rant.

The day after his set, DaBaby attempted to defend his comments in a long arrangement of Instagram stories, only making things worse. After ranting about how anyone who didn’t attend his set couldn’t comment on it, the rapper said his gay fans “don’t got AIDS.” His rant continued, growing uglier, “My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n***as. See what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies in the street. The hell you talking about, n***as? Then I said if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherfucking light up, n***a, ’cause my gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no dick in no parking lot. N***a, you gotta get a room. A good one, five-star hotel. Even my gay fans got standards.”

The incident was just one of the misfortunes the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival had to endure. The day before the event was set to begin, a large video wall collapsed, fortunately injuring nobody according to festival organizers. After the festival began, a 23 year old woman was reported missing at the event. Thankfully, after nearly a week of searching, the woman was reportedly found in stable condition.