DaBaby Removed from 2021 Lollapalooza Lineup

Cleveland-based rapper DaBaby was removed from this year’s Lollapalooza lineup just days after being dropped from the Manchester Parklife Festival lineup. He has recently been under fire after making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last weekend.

Lollapalooza made a statement regarding his removal by stating, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

In replace of DaBaby, the festival also announced that Young Thug would be performing at 9 PM and G Herbo would be performing at 4 PM.

As news broke of DaBaby making homophobic comments at last weekend’s festival, fans and fellow musicians have not hesitated to react to his statements. Dua Lipa, who collaborated with the rapper on her track “Levitating,” commented on his remarks by posting on her Instagram story. She wrote, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

After seeing people’s reactions from his comments, DaBaby tried to defend himself, which didn’t end well. His defensive response to the controversy surrounding the remarks he made didn’t take well from others. Eventually, he took to Twitter to apologize and further defend his comments.

Part of his apology featured a tweet that stated, “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community…I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business.”

The rapper continued his apology throughout a couple of a few tweets. The final tweet stated, “Hidalgo, Texas & Corpus Christi, Texas. Get them tickets for Friday & Saturday so I can show y’all how da fuck I get down.” DaBaby performed at both cities this past weekend.