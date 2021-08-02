DaBaby Removed from 2021 Governors Ball and Day N Vegas Lineups

Home News Ellie Lin August 2nd, 2021 - 2:27 PM

DaBaby’s schedule seems to be clearing up as Governor’s Ball has joined Lollapalooza, Parklife and Day N Vegas as the latest festival to remove the rapper from their lineup after his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami received backlash on the internet this weekend. The festival announced the update in a post on Instagram Monday morning.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good,” the festival wrote. In the caption of the post, they stated that a lineup addition will be announced to replace the rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Governors Ball (@govballnyc)

At Day N Vegas, DaBaby’s spot will be filled by Roddy Ricch, which was similarly announced in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021)



DaBaby’s performance at Rolling Loud Miami sparked criticism from Dua Lipa, a pop star known for having collaborated with DaBaby on their track hit “Levitating.” In an Instagram Story, Dua Lipa wrote that she was “surprised and horrified” at his comments. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community,” she wrote. “We need to come together to fight the stigma around HIV/AIDS.”