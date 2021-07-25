Jeff Matz of High On Fire May Have Joined Mutoid Man

Home News Aaron Grech July 25th, 2021 - 11:07 AM

Former Mutoid Man bassist Nick Cageao parted ways with the band back in May, leading many fans to wonder who would take over his role. Recent teases from the Sargent House’s Instagram story have suggested that High On Fire’s Jeff Matz has taken the job, as the bassist was shown rehearsing with Mutoid Man in the studio. While the band has not officially announced Matz as the group’s next member, the bassist is currently following Mutoid Man on social media and vice versa.

This latest addition would bring another industry veteran into Mutoid Man’s all-star lineup, which includes Stephen Brodsky of Cave In and Old Man Gloom and Benn Koller of Killer Be Killed and Converge. Despite the group’s firm roots in metalcore, hardcore punk and heavy metal, the band has expanded their sound to include broader aspects of rock and roll, math rock, progressive rock, and psychedelic music.

Brodsky and Koller were busy teaming up with Two Minutes to Late Night throughout the pandemic, taking on covers of Type O Negative, Alice In Chains and Rush. The two also teamed up with members of GWAR for a parody of Elton John called “Stab Into Christmas” last fall. Earlier this year they also debuted demos for Bandcamp Friday.

High On Fire members have also frequently teamed up with Two Minutes to Late Night, covering the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Thin Lizzy and Van Halen during the last year. The band also reissued The Art Of Self Defense earlier this year.

