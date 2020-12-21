Two Minutes to Late Night Recruites Stephen Brodsky, Ben Koller and GWAR with Kyle Kinane as the Band’s Lawyer for Parody of Elton John on “Stab Into Christmas”

Home News Krista Marple December 21st, 2020 - 12:15 PM

Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” has been completely redone to be a full on metal Christmas song by Stephen Brodsky, Ben Koller and members of GWAR. The new remake, “Stab Into Christmas,” was published by “Two Minutes To Late Night” and features a music video that features Kyle Kinane as the band’s lawyer.

Blöthar the Berserker, Blasac and Pustulus Maximus, members of GWAR, teamed up with Ben Koller and Stephen Brodsky, members of Mutoid Man, to perform their rendition of the classic Christmas hit. John’s “Step Into Christmas” wasn’t just reworked to be a heavy metal Christmas song, it was reworked to be an ambitious, gory, gut-wrenching parody of a family friendly holiday track. However, the lyrics for “Stab Into Christmas” come as no surprise to GWAR fans as the theme for the song is very on brand for the group.

“Two Minutes To Late Night” is a metal talk show created by Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman that features band Mutoid Man. Since the beginning of the current pandemic, more and more bands and artists have released music under “Two Minutes To Late Night.” More recently, the talk show recruited Mary Houlihan, Dave Davidson, Daniel Wilding, Aaron Patrick, Mark Holcomb and Erlend Hjelvik for a cover of Anthrax’s “Caught in a Mosh” with Shawna Potter and Did Hellion on background vocals.

Mutoid Man and Converge, both bands that feature Koller, recently announced that they both have a lot of new written music ready to go. Keller went on BREWtally Speaking Podcast to make the announcement and disclosed that Converge has new material ready to go, more will need to be hashed out and eventually recorded before release. Mutoid Man, however, pretty much has a whole record’s worth of material ready to go. Killer Be Killed, another band that contains Koller, just released a new album on December 7 titled Reluctant Hero.

In early November, GWAR held a live stream event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Scumdogs of the Universe, which was released in 1990.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna