High On Fire To Release Limited Edition Reissue Of The Art Of Self Defense

High on Fire’s first commercial LP, The Art of Self Defense, is getting a limited-edition rerelease, and its already available for pre order. The American heavy metal band’s first recordings are procurable in double LP format and may be ordered in multiple unique colorways, including shirtless, green and black via Bandcamp. There is also an uncommon blue variant available exclusively for Gimme Radio’s ‘Gimme Metal vinyl club’.

The Art of Self Defense was originally released in 2000. Featuring a concise six song track list, it is what made trio Mike Pike, formerly of the band Sleep, Des Kensel and George Rice a uniform trio, for they has scarcely been together but a few months before demoing some of the songs featured on the album. Their early tapes of “Master of Fists” and “10,000 Years” became underground metal mainstays quickly. It was recorded with Sleep engineer/producer Billy Anderson at Shark Bite Studios in Oakland, CA. Check out the tracklist for the album below.

For more from High on Fire, check out the news that Pike will collaborate with Brent Hinds of Mastodon. Members of Spirit Adrift, High on Fire, Lo Pan, Pallbearer and Old Man Gloom recently teamed up for a quarantined cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Emerald.”

photo credit: Raymond Flotat

The Art of Self Defense Track Listing: