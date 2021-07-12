Chet Faker Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 3:07 PM

While the release of Chet Faker’s upcoming album Hotel Surrender is closer than ever, the electronic artist has now shared tour dates for Spring 2022. The singer, also known as Nick Murphy, will also be part of multiple festival lineups this year.

This includes the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival in Mexico, which will also feature the Food Fighter and Tame Impala. Faker also has an upcoming sold-out DJ set this week, on July 14th. He is also going to perform alongside Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks and many others at the sold-out music festival Austin City Limits on September 30th. The singer is also set to perform at the sold-out Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on June 8th, 2022. This will be the final date of his tour.

This will be Faker’s first tour under his moniker since 2015, when the artist switched from performing with his stage name to his given name Nick Murphy.

Chet Faker 2022 Tour Dates:

03/07 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

03/08 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

03/10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

03/11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/12 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater

03/15 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

03/16 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

03/18 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theater

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

03/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

03/23 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater

03/25 – Toronto, ON – History

03/26 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

03/29 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

03/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

04/01 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Photo Credit: Owen Ela