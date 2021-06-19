Tyler Bates Teams Up With Former Members of The Dillinger Escape Plan on New Track From Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack “Now You’ve Really Done It”

Home News Roy Lott June 19th, 2021 - 12:55 PM

Tyler Bates has joined forces with former The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato and drummer Gil Sharone on a new track called “Now You’ve Really Done It“. The song is a great punk rock tune with heavy guitar, drums and Puciato’s roaring vocals. Check it out below.

It was also composed for and appears on the newly released Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which Bates executive produced. Included on the soundtrack are Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Chino Moreno, Maria Brink, Grey Daze, Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Carach Angren, Starcrawler, Gunship, Greg Puciato, Gil Sharone, Show Me The Body, IDLES and Soccer Mommy. The limited series’ latest episode was released earlier this year, titled “A Slap In The Face.”

Earlier this year, Puciato released the video “Don’t Wanna Deal.” Puciato plays all of the instruments on this video except the drums, which were played by Chris Hornbrook. The song follows his previusly relesed tracks “Lying at the Bottom of the Sky” and “Crazy All Around,” which both debuted during the November live stream last year. He also released his debut album Child Soldier: Creator of God last year and shared a live performance of “Evacuation.” This album topped mxdwn’s top albums of 2020.