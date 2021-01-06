Greg Puciato Shares New Video for “Don’t Wanna Deal” From Fuck Content Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech January 6th, 2021 - 6:25 PM

Greg Puciato is continuing to release new music videos for tracks featured on his Fuck Content live stream two months ago, and has now debuted a visual for “Don’t Wanna Deal.” Puciato handles all of the instruments on this video, with the exception of drums, which are handled by Chris Hornbrook.

“Don’t Wanna Deal” sees Puciato utilize clean vocals for the verses and harsh screams for the chorus, which gives the track a slight metalcore edge. The instrumental features a bit of a groove, and slightly departs from the more aggressive and experimental metal tracks on Puciato’s other solo singles, while retaining a punk spirit.

This song follows two other tracks, “Lying at the Bottom of the Sky” and “Crazy All Around,” which both debuted during the November live stream. All of these songs were later uploaded onto Bandcamp following the stream, along with live versions of his previous releases.

Puciato debuted a live performance of “Evacuation” from his debut album Child Soldier: Creator of God, which came out earlier this year. This album topped mxdwn’s top albums of 2020, while “Evacuation” made the site’s top 50 songs of the year. Although Puciato is releasing work as a solo artist, he is best known as the frontman for Killer Be Killed and the former lead singer of the Dillinger Escape Plan.

“Turn off all expectations and turn on a good pair of speakers or headphones, as Child Soldier: Creator of God so brilliantly defines and captures the feel of a chaotically hectic year, yet provides a genuine sense of hope for what the future has to bring, especially for the musical endeavors of Greg J. Puciato,” mxdwn reviewer Victor Nica explained.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat