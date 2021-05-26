Chelsea Wolfe Shares Haunting New Song “Diana” from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 26th, 2021 - 3:35 PM

Chelsea Wolfe has been voice-acting the part of Wonder Woman in the episodic Dark Nights: Death Metal short film. Now, she shared a song called “Diana” from the DC Comics event’s official soundtrack, after Wonder Woman’s canonical birth name.

“Diana” balances shrill bits of industrial guitar noise and rumbling bass with Wolfe’s signature ethereal vocals. The result is dark and cinematic, fitting of the comic series. Many of the lyrics are hard to make out for certain, but Wolfe says the song is about a moment of peace amidst all of the fighting in the series. When Wolfe comes in for the song’s climax, she sings clearly, “Ooh I’m so tired/I can’t take this fire.”

“It has been such an honor and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack, to voicing Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes,” Wolfe stated. “I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story – her strength and perspective.”

She explained the inspiration for the song, “There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do. I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them – a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter. Working with Tyler Bates on ‘Diana’ was a great experience. He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.”

The full soundtrack is set to be released digitally on June 18, 2021 via Loma Vista Recordings, and physically on July 16 via DC Comics. Some of the other songs to be shared from it so far include Rise Against’s “Broken Dreams, Inc.,” Mastodon’s “Forged By Neron” and Maria Brink of In This Moment’s “Meet Me in the Fire,” featuring Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides.

Other artists on the soundtrack include HEALTH featuring Chino Moreno of Deftones, Grey Daze, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry with PlayThatBoiZay, Carach Angren, Starcrawler, GUNSHIP, Greg Puciato with Gil Sharone, Show Me The Body, IDLES and Soccer Mommy.

Wolfe’s last single was a collaboration with Emma Ruth Rundle called “Anhedonia,” which followed her and Chisholm’s feature on Jesse Draxler’s 2020 single “Valerian.” Wolfe’s last full-length album was 2019’s Birth of Violence.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva