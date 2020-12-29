Greg Puciato Gives a Look Into the Recording Process in New Video for Dynamic Song “Crazy All Around”

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 4:54 PM

Greg Puciato, the frontman of Killer Be Killed and former lead vocalist of The Dillinger Escape Plan has released a new video for “Crazy All Around,” which originally debuted on his Fuck Content live stream earlier this month. This track was performed entirely by Puciato and drummer Chris Hornbrook.

“Crazy All Around” takes a behind-the-scenes look at the song’s recording process, showing Puciato recording his vocals, bass and guitar parts separately, while Hornbrook is shown playing the drums. The song has an atmospheric feel at the beginning, with light melodic guitar chords and drawn out ambiance that is taken over by its climax by harsh vocals and heavy metal breakdowns.

This latest track was introduced alongside “Lying at the Bottom of the Sky” and “Don’t Wanna Deal” during the live stream, which was later uploaded to Bandcamp. A performance video of “Evacuation” from the stream was also released earlier this month.

Puciato released his debut album Child Soldier: Creator of God earlier this year, which topped mxdwn’s top albums of 2020. The aforementioned “Evacuation” was also present on this project and made the site’s list for top 50 songs of the year.

“Turn off all expectations and turn on a good pair of speakers or headphones, as Child Soldier: Creator of God so brilliantly defines and captures the feel of a chaotically hectic year, yet provides a genuine sense of hope for what the future has to bring, especially for the musical endeavors of Greg J. Puciato,” mxdwn reviewer Victor Nica explained.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat