Greg Puciato Releases Live Video for “Evacuation” from Fuck Content Live Stream

Aaron Grech December 21st, 2020 - 1:45 PM

Greg Puciato of Killer Be Killed, The Black Queen and formerly of Dillinger Escape Plan, held the Fuck Content live earlier this month, which followed his solo debut album Child Soldier: Creator of God. The artist has released a new live video for “Evacuation” from the live stream, while the full performance is currently available for purchase here.

This performance of “Evacuation” sees the band on a visually mesmerizing stage, filled with a dark ambiance that is broken apart by a set of trippy white lights. The song itself blends ambient, industrial and metal into a style that remains distinct to Puciato, with some passionate vocals, dark breakdowns and a bit of a post-metal feel.

During the live stream he debuted three new songs “Don’t Wanna Deal,” “Crazy All Around” and “Lying at the Bottom of the Sky.” He also debuted a non-album track prior to the live stream called “Absence as a Presence.”

The song “Evacuation” eventually made its way to number four on mxdwn’s top 50 songs of the year list. Child Soldier: Creator of God topped the site’s top 50 albums of the year. Unlike his work with Killer Be Killed or The Black Queen, Puciato ventured into different metal territory with his solo debut.

“Turn off all expectations and turn on a good pair of speakers or headphones, as Child Soldier: Creator of God so brilliantly defines and captures the feel of a chaotically hectic year, yet provides a genuine sense of hope for what the future has to bring, especially for the musical endeavors of Greg J. Puciato,” mxdwn reviewer Victor Nica explained.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat