NOFX Announces New Album Single Album for February 2021 Release and Shares Video for “New” Song “Linewleum” Featuring Avenged Sevenfold

Home News Aaron Grech January 12th, 2021 - 12:39 PM

NOFX have announced a new studio album called Single Album, which is set to be released on February 26 via Fat Wreck Records. This new project was produced by Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore and is accompanied by the single “Linewleum,” which has a music video.

“Linewleum” is a reworking of “Linoleum” from the band’s iconic 1994 studio album Punk In Drublic. While it retains the same tempo and a similar punk instrumental, the video and song’s lyrics make fun of the fact that it was covered by numerous artists “badly,” according to the band. It goes on to make fun of the song itself, with Fat Mike adding that he never really cared for the track to begin with. Much of the footage is split between Avenged Sevenfold playing the song and live performance footage of other punk bands who covered “Linoleum.”

“When you write a double album, you write differently,” Fat Mike says. “I was writing really different songs, and some fun songs, but you have to make a double album interesting enough to listen to the whole way. I wanted to make a perfect double album, and I didn’t accomplish that. So I decided to just make a single album, hence the title.”

NOFX had to postpone their New Years Heave live stream this year due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This event was supposed to be broadcast from Fat Mike’s backyard, with the band set to play Punk In Drublic in full. In addition to being the band’s most popular albums, it also contains one of their biggest hits “Don’t Call Me White.”

Last fall NOFX held the Weekend At Fatty’s live stream, which held further performances from Fishbone, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Avenged Sevenfold. NOFX also collaborated with Frank Turner for the split album West Coast Vs. Wessex, which saw both acts cover each other’s music.

Single Album track list

1. The Big Drag

2. I Love You More Than I Hate Me

3. Fuck Euphemism

4. Fish in a Gun Barrel

5. Birmingham

6. Linewleum

7. My Bro Cancervive Cancer

8. Grieve Soto

9. Doors and Fours

10. Your Last Resort

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat