Judas Priest Announces Rescheduled Fall 2021 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates

Legendary British metal band Judas Priest has announced their plan to get back to touring beginning with a Fall 2021 tour of North America. The tour is set up by Live Nation and tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour is a rescheduled one from last year, therefore the band will celebrate all 50 years of their glory by bringing in a lot of the classics from their hit albums. Sabaton will open for some shows as well. The tour will start in September in Reading, Pennsylvania and will finish in November in Hamilton, Ontario (Canada).

Rob Halford, singer of Judas Priest announced the tour: “Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!” Last year, the band officially authorized a photographic book, “Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Year” which is published by Rufus Publishings.

2021 Fall Tour Dates

* new show

^ not a Live Nation event

# festival date

+ Sabaton not support on this date; support is TBD

9/8/2021 Reading, PA. Santander Arena *

9/9/2021 Virginia Beach, VA. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater * +

9/11/2021 Orlando, FL. Central Florida Fairgrounds ^ #

9/13/2021 Charlotte, NC. PNC Music Pavilion

9/14/2021 Raleigh, NC. Red Hat Amphitheater *

9/16/2021 Grand Rapids, MI. Van Andel Arena *

9/17/2021 Youngstown, OH. Covelli Centre ^

9/19/2021 Detroit, MI. Fox Theatre *

9/20/2021 Rosemont, IL. Rosemont Theatre *

9/22/2021 Milwaukee, WI. Miller High Life Theatre ^

9/23/2021 Minneapolis, MN. The Armory *

9/25/2021 Maryland Heights, MO. Saint Louis Music Park

9/26/2021 Louisville, KY. Louder Than Life Festival ^ #

9/29/2021 Denver, CO. The Mission Ballroom ^

9/30/2021 West Valley City, UT. Maverik Center *

10/2/2021 Everett, WA. Angel Of The Winds Arena *

10/3/2021 Portland, OR. Moda Center *

10/5/2021 Oakland, CA. Fox Theater ^

10/6/2021 Los Angeles, CA. Microsoft Theater ^

10/8/2021 Las Vegas, NV. Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/9/2021 Phoenix, AZ. Arizona Federal Theatre

10/12/2021 San Antonio, TX. Freeman Coliseum ^

10/13/2021 Cedar Park, TX. HEB Center Cedar Park ^

10/15/2021 Irving, TX. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/16/2021 Oklahoma City, OK. The Zoo Amphitheatre ^

10/19/2021 Independence, MO. Cable Dahmer Arena *

10/21/2021 Nashville, TN. Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

10/22/2021 Alpharetta, GA. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

10/24/2021 Charleston, WV. Charleston Civic Center Coliseum *

10/25/2021 Philadelphia, PA. The Met *

10/27/2021 Newark, NJ. Prudential Center *

10/28/2021 Oxon Hill, MD. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/30/2021 Mashantucket, CT. Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater ^

10/31/2021 Lowell, MA. Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell *

11/2/2021 Halifax, NS. Scotiabank Centre *

11/4/2021 Laval, QC. Place Bell *

11/5/2021 Hamilton, ONT. First Ontario Centre *

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.