The Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Boston to Berkeley II Tour Dates

Tristan Kinnett June 14th, 2021 - 10:33 AM

Boston, MA punk band The Dropkick Murphys and Berkeley, CA punk band Rancid announced their second co-headlining tour together, Boston to Berkeley II. It’s set to run from August-October, 2021 with Los Angeles, CA punk band The Bronx opening.

Their first Boston to Berkeley Tour, which happened in 2017, did include stops in Boston and Berkeley. This time, the punk veterans won’t literally be travelling from Boston to Berkeley, as neither location is on the schedule. However, they will be making stops all across the United States.

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN will be the first stop of the tour on August 10. From there, they’ll head off to plenty of notable locations, including Forest Hills Stadium in New York, NY, Riot Fest in Chicago, IL, Texas Trust Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX, WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA, Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA, the Observatory OC Festival Grounds in Santa Ana, CA and The Shrine in Los Angeles, CA. The full schedule of shows can be found below.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time through either Rancid’s or The Dropkick Murphys’ website. The Dropkick Murphys also have a European tour planned for 2022.

Boston to Berkeley II was originally scheduled for May 2020 with support from Gerry Cinnamon and Jesse Ahern, but they had to postpone it due to the pandemic, like everybody else. Eager as they are to make up for the wait, the newly-announced tour dates added a ton of dates, more than doubling the size of the tour.

“Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again,” The Dropkick Murphys’ frontman Ken Casey stated via press release. “This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”

The Dropkick Murphys released their 10th studio album, Turn Up That Dial, in April this year. It featured songs such as “Middle Finger” and “L-EE-B-O-Y.” They also shared a song in celebration of Mother’s Day called “To Our Darlin’ Mothers.”

Rancid’s last album was 2017’s Trouble Maker, but they’ve kept busy since then. Members Tim Armstrong & Matt Freeman formed a new CA punk supergroup The Crew earlier this year, alongside Fletcher Dragge & Byron McMackin of Pennywise and Mike Muir of Suicidal Tendencies.

Boston to Berkeley II Tour Dates:

8/10 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

8/11 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders

8/13 – Lincoln, NE – Lincoln on the Streets

8/14 – Wichita, KS – Wave

8/15 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Outside

8/17 – Washington, PA – Wild Things Park

8/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Smale Park

8/20 – Gilford, NH – Bank of N.H. Pavilion

8/21 – Worcester, MS – The Palladium Outdoors

8/22 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

8/23 – Columbus, OH – Express Live

8/25 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

8/27 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

8/28 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

8/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Music Center

9/1 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford H.C. Amphitheater

9/18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest *

9/24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

9/25 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Civic Center +

9/27 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street

9/28 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust Theatre

9/29 – Oklahoma City, OH – The Zoo

10/1 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors

10/2 – Sandy, UT – U of U Health Plaza

10/4 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

10/5 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

10/7 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater

10/8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *

10/9 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC Festival Grounds

10/10 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park San Diego

10/12 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/13 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Theater

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine

* Festival date

+ without The Bronx, opener TBA

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz