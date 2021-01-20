Post Malone Joined By Members Of Guns N Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers And Jane’s Addiction For Covers Of Alice In Chains’ “Rooster” And Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”

Home News Anna Scott January 20th, 2021 - 3:00 PM

Post Malone, for the New Year’s Eve 2021 Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, performed alongside Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Jane’s Addiction‘s bassist Chris Chaney to cover Alice In Chains’ “Rooster” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

Malone headlined the NYE 2021 livestream event, filmed at an empty MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Malone performed his 12-song set just around midnight on New Year’s Eve. Although Malone did perform many of his previous hits, his set was especially highlighted by his choice to cover two metal staples. Although Malone finds much of his success in pop and hip-hop, his ability does not stop there.

Malone and his collaborative band of 90s frontrunners laid down an impressive, passionate cover of “Rooster” off Alice in Chains’ 1992 album Dirt. It seems only fitting for Malone to return to a 90s alt metal sound with some of the genre’s biggest musicians. The cover featured a notable guitar solo from producer Andrew Watt.

Slash, who recently hinted toward a 2021 filled with new Guns N’ Roses music, appeared onstage to assist in the cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” off their 1970 album Paranoid. The Birmingham, UK-based Black Sabbath were headed by heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne with whom Malone has collaborated before on both Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding and Osbourne’s 2020 solo album, Ordinary Man.

The band’s roaring 10-minute cover of “War Pigs” was just as hypnotizing as “Rooster,” if not more so. The eclectic mix of performers ended the song as a jam session with noteworthy guitar and drum solos that brought this New Year’s Eve performance in contention to be one of the most impressive covers of 2020. One of the hosts of the Bud Light Sessions, Lilly Singh, rightfully deemed the performance as “art” immediately following the cover.

Malone has once again demonstrated his versatility through his expressive vocals in this performance and ability to genre-hop with such ease.

Post Malone’s most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, was released in 2019, in which single “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” featuring Swae Lee, reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in January of 2019.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz