Hellfest Open Air Cancels 15th Anniversary Festival for the Second Time and Announces 2022 Dates

Hellfest Open Air has officially canceled their 15th anniversary festival after canceling last year due to the pandemic. The organizers took to Facebook with a post about the cancellation and about the future plans.

The festival organizers stated in their post, “In a ‘final’ meeting on Thursday, the 18th of February, the verdict was returned. Summer festivals will be allowed under drastic conditions: 5,000 seated people and social distancing. These requirements make the organization of our 2021 festival impossible and force us to postpone once again our anniversary edition. We do not wish to blame the government. We are well aware that the health situation require everyone to be cautious. However, these measures are more or less the same as last year, resulting in a ‘dead summer’ for the festivals and culture in general.”

After the festival’s first cancellation, they also posted to Facebook that the performers that had been on the lineup for the 2020 show had confirmed to perform at the 2021 show. The lineup consisted of Dropkick Murphy’s, System of a Down, Deftones, and other performers.

Dropkick Murphy’s recently announced their upcoming St. Patrick’s Day livestream which will take place March 17. The band will perform a number of songs from previous albums, tracks from their newest studio album, which does not yet have a release date and their newest single, “I Wish You Were Here.”

The work also doesn’t stop for System of a Down. The band has recently held a number of virtual fundraisers for Armenian soldiers with the release of the video for their song “Genocidal Humanoidz”. The band’s vocalist Serj Tankian had also held a fundraiser for Armenian soldiers with the release of his music video for his solo song, “Elasticity”.

The festival organizers have since postponed the festival for next year, in hopes that the pandemic will have fewer restrictions then. Tickets purchased for the 2020 show, either the 3-day pass or 1-day pass will remain valid for the 2022 postponed show dates.