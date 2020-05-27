Slipknot Announces Knotfest Roadshow Live Stream with Taped Concert Streams of Code Orange and Underoath Performances

Home News Ariel King May 27th, 2020 - 8:54 PM

Slipknot at Knotfest

Slipknot have announced they will be creating Knotfest online after the festival had been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The new website will include streams of live concert footage from Slipknot, Code Orange and Underoath, as well as exclusive interviews, merchandise and more. The stream begins on May 29 at 6 p.m. EST.

Terry “Beez” Bezer will be hosting the event, which will be made as a fan-centered platform. Knotfest will also showcase some emerging bands as a way to highlight upcoming talent. The Knotfest Roadshow includes much of the original lineup for the date which had been scheduled on June 23.

Knotfest online will include a stream of Slipknot’s 2019 headline set from Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium. Underoath will stream their performance at 2016’s Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, where they performed They’re Only Chasing Safety in full. Code Orange will stream a show in Pittsburgh, PA from this year titled Last Ones Left: In Fear Of The End that the band had also streamed on Twitch this past March.

Knotfest’s online event will also include interviews with Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain on Ryan J. Downey’s “Deep Dive” show and Underoath frontman Jami Morgan as part of Clown’s “Electric Theater.” The event will also include a 72-hour merch drop of items originally meant to be sold at the show.

Corey Taylor of Slipknot recently revealed he recorded a solo album during the lockdown. Code Orange released Underneath this past March to critical acclaim. Underoath’s 2018 Erase Me had been the band’s first album in 10 years.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado