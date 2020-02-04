Slipknot Announces Summer 2020 Knotfest Roadshow 2020 Tour Dates with A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 8:17 AM

Slipknot has announced the second edition of the Knotfest Road Show, which will kick off as a series of tour dates this summer featuring A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. This tour will kick off in Syracuse, NY on May 30th and will take off at various cities such as New York City, Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas before wrapping up at The Woodlands, Texas on June 25th.

There will be a set of four different ticket packages that come with different merchandise options. These ticket packages come with limited edition Knotfest Roadshow 2020 embroidered patch, a collectible Slipknot 2020 poster an eco-friendly branded water bottle along with various VIP packages.

“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect,” Slipknot’w frontman Coret Taylor stated in a press release. “This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”

Slipknot will be performing at various heavy metal and rock festivals such as Rocklahoma and Rock Fest. which will feature artists such as Anthrax and Hell Yeah.

The band shared a 20-minute short film earlier this year titled Pollution, which was directed by band member M. Shawn Crahan. The band also debuted a new music video for their track titled “Nero Norte,” from their latest album release We Are Not Your Kind.

Tour Dates

5/30 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

5/31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden**

6/04 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

6/05 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

6/06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/08 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/12 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

6/14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

6/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/20 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

6/22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/23 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/25 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado