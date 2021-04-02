Consequence To Host A Two-Day Livestream Event Protect Live Music Featuring Julien Baker, Glass Animals, The Melvins And More In April 2021

Home News Caroline Fisher April 2nd, 2021 - 8:22 PM

According to Consequence of Sound, they will be hosting a two-day “Protect Live Music” livestream event beginning on April 9, 2021. The event will feature over 70 artists like Manchester Orchestra, Spoon, Together Pangea, Glass Animals, The Melvins, and more. The event will also act as an opportunity for the company to showcase their relaunch as Consequence, and rebranded website.

The event will be free for all to view via the Consequence website, but fans are encouraged to donate to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) throughout the event. Consequence will also be selling items from their Protect Live Music merch line throughout the event, and all proceeds will be going to NIVA.

An artist fans can expect to see perform at the event is singer/songwriter Julien Baker, who released her third studio album, Little Oblivions, in February of this year via Matador Records. The album houses songs like “Heatwave,” “Favor,” “Hardline” and “Faith Healer.” The artist hosted a livestream in March, where she played several songs from the new album. She also appeared on KEXP in January, where she performed a cover of Soundgarden’s track “Fell On Black Days” from their 1994 album, Superunknown.

Experimental group Black Country, New Road, who have just released their debut LP, For the first time, will also be making an appearance at the livestream event. Their new album features “Track X,”, a song that the band released a music video for in January. In February, the group released a cover of MGMT’s hit song “Time to Pretend.” A livestream in March gave fans a taste of unreleased tracks and allowed them to hear the entirety of the new record live. The group played SXSW this year, where they performed two tracks from For the first time.

Indie rock band Cloud Nothings is set to perform at the festival, shortly after the February release of their new LP, The Shadow I Remember. The band previously released the singles “Am I Something” and “Nothing Without You.” They performed at an album release livestream in March, where they played tracks from the new record.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer