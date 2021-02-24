Julien Baker Fills Out Her Bedroom Pop Sound on New Song “Heatwave”

Home News Adam Benavides February 24th, 2021 - 7:35 PM

Famed singer/songwriter Julien Baker has released a brand new track called and corresponding lyric video called “Heatwave.” The track arrives as a single off the singer’s upcoming full-length solo album Little Oblivions, which is set to be released this Friday, February 26 on the Matador Records label. Little Oblivions is currently available for pre-order online.

The new track opens with a whimsical, airy melody that Baker has become known for before the singer’s steady guitar arrives to strengthen the song’s impressive sound. The short, less-than-three-minute tracker continues its poppy acoustic sound as Baker wonders aloud, “Biting a chain / feeling like a lame/can you be healed?” The song comes to its rollicking conclusion all too fast as the beautiful arrangement comes to a full stop as Baker exclaims she’ll “Kick the chair out.”

Discussing the new track, Baker says “Heatwave” focuses on all the time people spend worrying. “‘Heatwave’ is really just about being confronted with how much time I spend worrying about things that are trivial,” explains Baker. “I was stuck in traffic because a car had randomly combusted, and it made me feel so stupid for being concerned with the things I had been anxious about earlier that day. Theoretically the lesson or symbolism to be interpreted there is that life is precious and it’s not worth it to give your time and energy to negative thoughts, but jesus, how could you be a person alive on earth right now and not have negative thoughts?”

According to a press release, on Friday NPR Music will host a listening party event at 2PM EST via their NPR Music YouTube featuring Julien Baker and special guests Mackenzie Scott (aka Torres) and journalist Jewly Hight discussing the album. Baker has also announced her first streamed concert in support of the album on March 25th. The fully-produced streaming concert will be broadcast from Nashville’s famed Analog (at Hutton Hotel) via STAGED, Audiotree’s acclaimed virtual concert series. A total of three screenings will air on March 25 at 8pm AEDT, 7pm GMT, and 9pm EDT. Tickets to the show start at $15 and are available exclusively at https://audiotree.tv/stream/ julien-baker. “Heatwave” follows previous Little Oblivions singles “Hardline,” “Faith Healer” and “Favor,” which features Baker’s boygenius collaborators Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer