Julien Baker Is Joined by Boygenius Bandmates Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers on New Song “Favor”

Famed singer/songwriter Julien Baker has released the new track and lyric video “Favor” today, which includes backing vocals from her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. The new track marks the third single off the singer’s upcoming full-length studio LP Little Oblivions, which is currently available for pre-sale and set for release later this month on Friday, February 26, via Matador Records.

The new track begins with a brooding yet melodic acoustic guitar riff, before backing drums and bass come in to bolster the song’s lush and steady rhythms. The vocal performances from Dacus and Bridgers are then heard on the chorus, as the three women sing to perfect harmonies. Baker’s powerful performance matches the song’s feeling with pensive lyrics like “How come it’s so much easier, with anything less than human? / Letting yourself be tender? You couldn’t make me do it.” It’s a potent performance that will no doubt create more excitement for the singer’s upcoming record.

Discussing “Favor,” Dacus says the track really captures Baker’s songwriting talents and leaves you with an interesting perspective on trust. “I love the song for its stark but sensitive picture of friendship, what it looks like to recover from broken trust,” says Dacus. “Makes me think about how truth only ever breaks what should be broken, and how love is never one of those things. I’m always honored to be brought into Julien’s life and music.”

Baker already released the singles “Hardline” and “Faith Healer” off Little Oblivions, which is garnering attention from throughout the music industry. The New York Times even included the album in their “11 Things To Look Forward to In 2021,” column, noting that Baker, “Scales her music up to larger spaces, backed by a full rock band with ringing guitars and forceful drums. But she doesn’t hide behind them; she’s still ruthless and unsparing, particularly about herself.”

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer