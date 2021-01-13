Julien Baker Gives Soundgarden’s “Fell On Black Days” an Emotional Acoustic Cover on KEXP

Home News Aaron Grech January 13th, 2021 - 2:47 PM

Julien Baker covered the Soundgarden classic “Fell On Black Days” during a recent appearance on KEXP, which was originally recorded on January 6. This song originally appeared on Soundgarden’s 1994 studio album Superunknown, a commercial and critical hit upon release. which is largely considered to be the outfit’s break out album.

This cover of “Fell On Black Days completely reimagines the grunge classic as a stripped back acoustic ballad, with Baker perfectly capturing the track’s somber mood. Her vocals are able to capture the spirit of Chris Cornell’s dejection, while her acoustic guitar strums create an eerie, isolated feeling in the listener.

Baker is currently busy with the roll out for her latest studio album Little Oblivions, which is accompanied by the singles “Faith Healer” and “Hardline.” The latter single debuted a new music video, which was directed by Joe Baughman. Little Oblivions is set for a February 26 release.

During a statement for “Faith Healers” the project’s first single, Baker discussed how people utilize certain channels to help with unhealthy behaviors. She explained that these avenues oftentimes can “impede healing” rather than actually help the people going through difficult times.

“There are so many channels and behaviors that we use to placate discomfort unhealthily which exist outside the formal definition of addiction,” Baker said in a press statement. “I (and so many other people) are willing to believe whomever – a political pundit, a preacher, a drug dealer, an energy healer – when they promise healing, and how that willingness, however genuine, might actually impede healing.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer