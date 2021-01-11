Black Country, New Road Channel Minimalism in New Video for “Track X”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 11th, 2021 - 3:08 PM

Rock band, Black Country, New Road released a new video for their new song, “Track X” from their new project, For The First Time. The album also features its earlier released single, “Science Fair”.

The video takes a nostalgic look as it shows photos and video clips of childhood and fun and happy times, but on the same token, the video shows several clips of abandoned houses. Bart Price, the director of the music video, says that the shots of the abandoned houses are symbolic that “maybe what we remember isn’t quite real”.

The song is a different sound for the band, as it is a much softer sound than they are used to making. In a recent press release, the band’s frontman, Isaac Wood shared his thoughts about the song.

“Track X is a song we first worked on in 2018, but one that never made it out into our live performances. We decided to resurrect it during the recording of For The First Time and assemble it in the studio. The story is old, but a good one and worth telling. We believe that people will enjoy singing along,” explained Wood.

The album is set to release February 5th via Ninja Tune. The project will be available digitally, on a Limited Edition White long-playing vinyl, Black long-playing vinyl and even cassette.

Along with the release of their new project coming soon, the band is also celebrating a new headline date they’ve landed. From London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall- Southbank Centre, the band will be performing via livestream on March 6th.

The livestream will happen globally for all to tune into. Tickets and other details about the livestream can be found here. Check out the band’s cover art and track list below.

For The First Time tracklist:

Instrumental Athens, France Science Fair Sunglasses Track X Opus

Photo Credits: