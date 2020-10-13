Cloud Nothings Announces New Album The Shadow I Remember for February 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Am I Something”

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Indie rock band Cloud Nothings have announced a new studio album called The Shadow I Remember, which is set to be released on February 26, 2021 via Carpark Records. The group have released the first single and music video from the project, “Am I Something” which was directed by Lu Wang.

“Am I Something” is a psychedelic trip of a video, filled with a variety of paranormal objects such as floating clocks, heads, graves and skeletons that lounge around atop a black and white checkerboard floor. The track is an upbeat alternative rock track, with elements of emo shown throughout its catchy choruses, while punk inspired guitar chords and drums charge through the instrumental.

“I became familiar with Lu Yang’s work through her exhibit in Cleveland, Ohio at MOCA Cleveland in 2017,” the band’s Dylan Baldi stated. “I was really drawn to her approach of tying religion into gender and various gendered bodily functions. The animation style of some of her work is also exactly on my wavelength – like a psychedelic genderless Sims game. Very excited to be able to work with Lu!”

Cloud Nothings have been hard at work this year, releasing their latest studio album Black Hole Understands back in July. They also released a new demo compilation called Enemy At Home, which contained unrelease songs intended for Baldi’s scrapped solo album. Their most recent album prior to Black Hole Understands was 2018’s Last Building Burning. This project saw the band go into heavier territory with singles such as “The Echo of The World.”

The Shadow I Remember track list

1. Oslo

2. Nothing Without You

3. The Spirit Of

4. Only Light

5. Nara

6. Open Rain

7. Sound Of Alarm

8. Am I Something

9. It’s Love

10. A Longer Moon

11. The Room It Was

