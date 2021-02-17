Julien Baker Announces March 2021 Little Oblivions Album Release Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech February 17th, 2021 - 11:12 PM

Folk singer-songwriter Julien Baker has announced new live stream, where she will support Little Oblivions, her upcoming studio album, which will be out on February 26 via Matador Records. This stream will take place on Thursday, March 25, and be broadcast via STAGE, with tickets available for $15 here.

Baker released “Faith Healer,” her first single from the upcoming studio album in late January. This single discusses the different types of “faith healers,” people instill trust in, such as preachers, energy healers and political pundits, who intend to help people recover from past trauma. Although they may start out with good intentions, their practices may actually prevent someone from healing.

“There are so many channels and behaviors that we use to placate discomfort unhealthily which exist outside the formal definition of addiction,” Baker said in a press statement. “I (and so many other people) are willing to believe whomever – a political pundit, a preacher, a drug dealer, an energy healer – when they promise healing, and how that willingness, however genuine, might actually impede healing.”

Earlier this month, Baker teamed up with her boygenius bandmates, Lucy Daucus and Phoebe Bridgers for the track “Favor.” The artist also performed a cover of “Fell On Black Days” a cover from Soundgarden’s 1994 studio album Superunknown on KEXP back in January. That same month, Baker released a stop-motion video for “Hardline,” which was directed by Joe Baughman. This video follows two papier-mâché anthropomorphic dogs, who unleash mayhem on an entire papier-mâché town, ultimately setting fire to a house.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer