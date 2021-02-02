Cloud Nothings Share Goofy Visualizer for Melodic New Song “Nothing Without You”

Home News Aaron Grech February 2nd, 2021 - 9:20 PM

Cloud Nothings has released a new song called “Nothing Without You,” a single from their upcoming studio album The Shadow I Remember, out February 26 via Carpark Records. This track is accompanied by a short flash game, which takes inspiration from classic virtual pets such as Tamagotchi, with a more cynical spin.

“Nothing Without You,” is a nostalgic alternative rock track, filled with catchy electric guitar chords, punk tempos and melodic vocal hooks that are reminiscent of 2000s pop punk. The track’s music video is a playthrough of its accompanying flash game, where a virtual pet is locked in a small cell with chains. Players can either feed, pet, heal or shock the virtual pet, which creates different results. Unlike the wholesome fun of Tamagotchi, this game appears to be more brutal and visceral, as the virtual pet pukes and gets electrocuted.

“‘Nothing Without You’ explores both the negative and positive aspects of dependency, whether it be on a person, a place, an object, or nothing at all. Jesse Jacobs and Vagabond Dog took that concept and filtered it through the ultimate needy creature, the Tamagotchi,” the band’s Dylan Baldi said in a press release.

Cloud Nothings have been busy throughout 2020 as well, releasing a new studio album Black Hole Understands last July. That year they also debuted a demo compilation called Enemy At Home, which contained unreleased songs intended for Baldi’s scrapped solo album. Their preceding album, Last Building Burning came out back in 2018, where it was supported by “The Echo of The World.”

