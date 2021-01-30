Gorgon City and Drama Team Up For Soulful New Single “You’ve Done Enough”

Home News Ariel King January 30th, 2021 - 8:09 PM

Gorgon City and Drama have released the new single “You’ve Done Enough” via Astralwerks. The single comes as their second collaboration together, following “Nobody,” which had been released last April.

“You’ve Done Enough” features Drama’s soulful lyrics and Gorgon City’s bouncing synths. Gorgon City includes members Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson Scott, while Drama includes Na’el Shehade on production and Via Rosa on vocals. Deeper synths pop and bounce during the drop while Rosa’s vocals dance around the grooving production.

Rosa sings “If I could become/Someone that I could fall in love with/Discuss with/Learn from/It’d probably be easier to find you,” in the track’s intro. She sings about falling in love with someone and finding that the relationship is not working.

Gorgon City released their Realm EP in December, which included the single “Trapdoor.” The duo has been announced for EDC Europe’s lineup alongside Tiesto and Diplo. In May, they collaborated with Sofi Tukker for the single “House Arrest,” where they commented on the effects of quarantine. With Drama, they released “Nobody” in April.

Drama released their album Dance Without Me last February. They formed in 2013, with the duo releasing their first single “Hopes Up” in 2015. They released their debut EP, Gallows, in November 2016, with a remix EP following in 2018. They released their sophomore EP, Lies After Love, in May 2018, with their debut album Dance With Me following in 2020.