Juice WRLD Appears In Final Music Video With “Bad Boy” Featuring Young Thug

The late Juice WRLD has briefly returned with the new music video for his single “Bad Boy” featuring Young Thug. The video was directed by Cole Bennett, and had been the last music video that Juice WRLD had shot before his death in December 2019.

The video features Juice WRLD and Young Thug driving around together, meeting a group of villain-esque men wearing back and white clown makeup, black dripping from their eyes. The single, inspired by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s 1995 film Bad Boys, incorporates Juice WRLD and Young Thug’s unique sound and style. The video starts of with Juice WRLD’s face lending a voice over, stating “And make sure you know that we all human beings, we all on the same Earth, so with that being said, you can achieve anything if not for more than what you see other people achieving. And that’s facts.”

“Bad Boy” had been the third posthumous release from Juice WRLD, and came ahead his 2020 album Legends Never Die, which had been released last July. The emo rapper appeared on a number of other songs since his death, including The Weeknd’s “Smile” and Ellie Goulding’s “Hate Me.” Juice WRLD had passed away due to an accidental overdose in 2019, only a week after his 21st birthday.

Young Thug appeared on Diplo’s single “Dance With Me” alongside Thomas Rhett last year, and he was also expected to appear on Rolling Loud Miami‘s 2020 lineup, which had been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.