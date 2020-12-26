EarthGang Featuring Wale Shares Vibrantly Animated New Music Video For “Options”

Home News Kyle Cravens December 26th, 2020 - 7:05 PM

EarthGang is back with new song “Options” featuring Wales and an animated music video for it in tow. This release coming hot off the heels of the groups Grammy award nomination for best R&B song because of the song they crafted for film Queen & Slim titled “Collide” featuring Tiana Major9.

The brand-new song and visualizer for “Options” is anything but a straightforward project. The track’s cover art (created by long time creative collaborator Fred Lozano) was teased earlier in the week featuring OLU, WowGr8 and Wale as fashion dolls. Adult Swim “Robot Chicken” animator Bona Bones was called on for collaboration and turns examinations on celebrity culture into motifs in this stop motion journey.

The Barbie doll symbolism perfectly walks the same paths cemented over by the lyrics in the song, which over the glossy beat, speak on love, lust and a vapid population. The visual is amusing in its depiction of the real life artists behind the music, and the latter half of the video has a great comedically metaphysical face to face.

EarthGang have stayed busy since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Mirrorland and Platinum certified Revenge of The Dreamers III project both out last year. When touring halted the duo hit the studio to collaborate with music friends like Gorillaz, Tokimonsta, Louis The Child, Tobi Nwigwe and more. Check out Earthgang in a recent music video as Muppets for “Top Down.”