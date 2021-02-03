Death From Above 1979 Announces New Album Is 4 Lovers and Shares New Video for “One + One”

Home News Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 12:43 PM

Death From Above 1979 have announced a new studio album called Is 4 Lovers, which is set to be released on March 26 via Spinefarm Records. The group have also released a new music video for the album’s single “One + One,” which was directed by Eva Michon.

“One + One” features the rock duo jamming out in an open field throughout the day, which is filmed across several broken up shots. The track is a hard hitting rock banger, with an infectious guitar line and garage punk attitude that channels bands such as The Strokes.

According to the band’s Sebastien Grainger “One + One” is a “karmic sequel” to their 2004 song “Romantic Rights” from their debut album You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine. Grainger said that his wife’s pregnancy also inspired him to change up the song’s drum parts.

“It’s the karmic sequel to ‘Romantic Rights.’ My wife, Eva, became pregnant not long after we started working on the song, and after hearing an early version she said, ‘I wish this song was dancier.’ So I went back into the studio and re-worked the drums,” Grainger said in a press release. “As the record was taking shape, every time I would come home from the studio, the baby would start dancing in Eva’s belly. Even before I walked in the room, the party would start. One plus one is three — that’s magic!”

It’s been a quiet few years for Death From Above 1979, whose latest studio album Outrage! Is Now, came out back in 2017. That year the band temporarily dropped 1979 from the name, as a return to their roots. Their Death From Above name previously had issues with Death From Above Records, a label run by LCD Soundystem’s James Murphy. The band’s Jeese Keeler is also a member of MSTRKRFT, who released an EP in 2019.

Is 4 Lovers tracklist

1. “Modern Guy”

2. “One + One”

3. “Free Animal”

4. “N.Y.C. Power Elite Part I”

5. “N.Y.C. Power Elite Part II”

6. “Totally Wiped Out”

7. “Glass Homes”

8. “Love Letter”

9. “Mean Streets”

10. “No War”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara