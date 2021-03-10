St. Vincent Collaborated with John Legend on New Playlist for Headspace Meditation App

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2021 - 11:08 AM

Indie pop artist St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, has announced a new collaboration with John Legend for the Headspace meditation app. The goal of their collaboration is to help get people to focus, and the snippet of music featured in Clark’s promo for the app is calming, ethereal and spacious, taking cues from ambient and new age.

“I’m so excited to announce my latest collaboration with @headspace and @johnlegend. This playlist was specifically created to help you focus, something I know many are really needing help with these days. It’s soothing, ethereal, flowy, relaxing, and sure to help you get your mindset right,” Clark wrote on Instagram.

This type of ethereal and new age music contrasts heavily with Clark’s upcoming studio album Daddy’s Home, which takes influence from the early 1970s New York City music scene. Rather than revel in nostalgia, or romanticize the past, Daddy’s Home is set to capture the quirky, yet gritty era of the city, which inspired the glam, punk and proto-disco scenes that would later define the decade. This style is at the forefront of the album’s lead single “Pay Your Way In Pain,” which places its glam rock and proto-new wave elements at the forefront.

Clark also said that her original plan for the album was heavier, inspired by the work of prog metal pioneers Tool. While these plans were ultimately scrapped, Clark hinted that she may be returning to this type of sound in the future, adding: “For fans who may be selfishly hoping to hear something like that Tool record… we’ll get there, don’t worry.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela