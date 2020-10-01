Billie Eilish Releases Moody New Video For “No Time To Die” From Upcoming James Bond Film

Home News Roy Lott October 1st, 2020 - 9:19 PM

5-time Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish has released the sultry music video for her song “No Time to Die,” the theme song for the highly anticipated James Bond film of the same name. Set in a black and white tone, Eilish sings while clips from the film are shown throughout. The video was directed by Check it out below.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” Eilish stated in a press release. Her brother and producer FINNEAS added “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.” Eilish is the youngest artist to record the theme song at 18 years old. She follows in the footsteps of Adele, Chris Cornell, Madonna, Jack White and Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney and Shirley Bassey to name a few.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will also be joining Daniel Craig for James Bond Day with a very special interview and performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon October 5. No Time To Die will be released in theaters on November 20.

She recently performed at the Democratic National Convention and gave a brief speech urging people to vote, endorsing Joe Biden and stating “Donald Trump is destroying our country.” The performance was then tweeted by Biden.