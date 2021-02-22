Billie Eilish Teams Up with Apple TV+ for Livestream Event “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

Home News Aaron Grech February 22nd, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Pop star Billie Eilish will be teaming up with Apple TV+ for a new livestream event to celebrate the release of her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. This event will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. PST on February 25 and be broadcast for free on the Apple TV App, Apple Music App and Eilish’s YouTube channel.

Eilish will be hosting an exclusive stripped-down performance during the event, which will also feature special video packages from the documentary and an interview with its director R.J. Cutler. Apple Music host and DJ Zane Lowe will be presenting the upcoming event as well.

To coincide with this announcement, Eilish released a new live performance of “ilomilo,” which originally appeared on her 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. This performance was recorded at the Toyota Center in Houston on October 10, 2019 and will appear in Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? launched Eilish into a plethora of commercial and critical success, garnering the artist a win in all “Big Four” music categories. The artist has remained extremely active throughout 2020, holding a live stream last October, debuting a new song with Rosalía and writing 16 songs during the pandemic.

“I think Finneas and I have just like seriously just like really gotten in the groove. We do it so fast like there was like a period of time like a month ago or something I was just like we were just texting the label like song done, another song done, another song done,” Eilish explained last fall.