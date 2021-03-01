Brandi Carlile Announces Full-Band Live Stream Concert from Ryman Auditorium

Home News Aaron Grech March 1st, 2021 - 12:04 PM

Country artist Brandi Carlile has announced a new full-band livestream concert, which will take place at the Ryman Auditorium on March 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET via Veeps. This will be Carlile’s first concert with a full-band since the COVID-19 pandemic began and funds from the performance will help support The Rainey Day Fund, a charity that supports BIPOC, LGBTQ and disabled artists and Fanny’s School of Music, which serves the Nashville community by offering music lessons and focusing on female empowerment.

Carlile will be reportedly working on Tanya Tucker’s next studio album alongside Shooter Jennings. Both Jennings and Carlile produced Tucker’s most recent studio album While I’m Livin’, which was Tucker’s first studio album in 17 years. The album went on to win the Grammy for Best Country Album, while Best Country Song went to its single “Bring My Flowers Now.” The performer wrote a majority of the album’s original songs alongside twin brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

Earlier this year Carlile released covers of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” which were originally released last year for Record Store Day. These covers were recorded alongside Soundgarden’s guitarist, Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron. Carlile originally covered these songs alongside Soundgarden’s surviving members during a tribute to late frontman Chris Cornell in 2019.

Last year was a busy one for Carlile. who held another livestream called Still Home for the Holidays last December. Carlile was also nominated for two Grammy Awards Best Country Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz