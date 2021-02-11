Taylor Swift Announces She Will Release The Re-Recording Of Fearless In April 2021

Home News Roy Lott February 11th, 2021 - 9:27 PM

Taylor Swift has announced the re-recording of her 2008 album Fearless is set to be released on April 9. Entitled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the album has been expanded to 26 tracks, six of them being what Swift noted as “the ones it killed me to leave behind”—written between the ages of 16 and 18. In a note posted to social media, she writes “artists should own their own work for so many reasons,” she says, “but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work. for example, only i know which songs i wrote that almost made the fearless album. songs i absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don’t want too many breakup songs, don’t want too many down tempo songs, can’t fit that many songs on a physical cd).” The new version, she continues to say “the whole story, the entire vivid picture…. the entire dreamscape that is my fearless album.” Check out the note, updated album art, below, and tracklist below.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

The re-recording comes after Scooter Braun and his media holding company Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Big Machine Records, Swift’s former label and the masters of Swift’s first six albums including Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. Swift released a statement on Tumblr discussing her frustration over the deal. She has accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying,” and claimed that she was never offered the opportunity to buy her own masters before Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine.