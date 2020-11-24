Trevor Noah Announced as Host of the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Home News Aaron Grech November 24th, 2020 - 7:56 PM

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be the host of the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast on January 31, 2021, on CBS stations at 5 p.m. PST. This will be the first time Noah will be hosting the event, as he follows the previous two-time host Alicia Keys.

While Noah is best known for hosting the Emmy-Award winning The Daily Show since 2015, he is also a prolific comedian, starring in 11 specials to date. He is also the author of the critically-acclaimed autobiographical comedy Born a Crime, which discusses his upbringing as mixed-raced during South African apartheid.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a press release. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award!”

This year’s Grammys has a robust list of nominees, including the likes of HAIM, Dua Lipa, Fiona Apple, In This Moment, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Power Trip and Freddie Gibbs. This event was also historic, as it was the first time the Best Rock Performance category consisted entirely of women and women-led artists. This awards show has also faced some controversy as prominent artists including Mac Miller, The Weeknd, Bob Dylan and Juice WRLD failed to receive any nominations.