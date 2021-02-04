Two Minutes To Late Night Announces Covers Vol. 7 Compilation Featuring “Caught in a Mosh,” “Stab Into Christmas” and More Available for 24 Hours Only on Bandcamp Friday

Home News Anna Scott February 4th, 2021 - 3:59 PM

The creators of the heavy-metal themed talk show Two Minutes to Late Night have announced their seventh EP for Bandcamp Friday, available tomorrow for 24 hours only starting at 12am PST. Bandcamp Friday is a monthly special by the streaming site where all fees are waived and all proceed will go towards the musicians and song engineers who made these recordings possible.

Like the previous six EPs, Two Minutes to Late Night will release covers, this time featuring “Stab into Christmas,” “Emerald,” “Caught in a Mosh,” “Mother of Mercy” and their Brian Eno Medley.

Covers Vol 7 will be available for 24 hours only starting at 12 am pst this Bandcamp Friday. Featuring “Stab into Christmas,” “Emerald,” “Caught in a Mosh,” and our Brian Eno Medley. All the money goes to the artists and engineers who made these covers. https://t.co/T4caGk3vBy pic.twitter.com/nuodHc51hS — Two Minutes To Late Night (@2M2LN) February 3, 2021

“Stab into Christmas” is a remake of Elton John’s “Step into Christmas,” that was turned into a gory heavy-metal parody. The cover, performed by GWAR’s Blöthar the Berserker, Blasac and Pustulus Maximus, and Mutoid Man’s Ben Koller and Stephen Brodsky, was previous released in December, along with a video:

Also on the EP is “Caught in a Mosh,” from Anthrax’s 1987 album Among the Living. This cover features guitarist Dave Davidson of Revocation, drummer Daniel Wilding of Carcass, bassist Aaron Patrick of All That Remains, guitarist Mark Holcomb of Periphery and vocalist Erlend Hjelvik of Hjelvik, Shawna Potter of War on Women, Dwid Hellion of Integrity and the show’s Gwarsenio Hall on backing vocals.

Thin Lizzy’s “Emerald” from the 1976 album Jailbreak will appear on the EP, covered by vocalist Jeff Martin of Lo Pan, bassist Jeff Matz of High On Fire, drummer Santos Montano of Old Man Gloom and guitarists Brett Campbell of Pallbearer and Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift. This cover was previously released in November, and was a hit among fans, especially for the impressive guitar work.

“Mother of Mercy” from Samhain’s 1986 record Samhain III: November-Coming-Fire will also feature, done by Brooks Harlan of War on Woman and Brian McClelland of Fucked and Bound on guitars, Andy Granelli of The Distillers on drums, Nate Newton of Converge on bass and Hall on vocals.

Finally, Koller, Montano, Cory Murchy of Minus the Bear, Hall, Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, Brodsky, Mike Law of New Idea Society and Anthony Green of Circa Survive teamed up for a medley of Brian Eno covers.

The covers EP will be available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat