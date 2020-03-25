Bandsintown Announces Twitch-Hosted LIVE Music Marathon Featuring Amanda Palmer, Sofi Tukker, Tank and the Bangas and More

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 11:52 AM

The music events platform Bandsintown will be hosting a LIVE Music Marathon on their Twitch channel, which will host a variety of performances from artists such as Taking Back Sunday, Amanda Palmer, Tank & The Bangas, Yuksek, 99 Neighbors, Sofi Tukker, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy and Tayla Parx. This livestream will be in support of the Recording Academy and Musicares recently announced COVID-19 relief fund.

“We are experiencing a new form of connectivity between music acts and their fans,” says Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent. “Artists have suddenly become more approachable. A new form of entertainment is emerging from this chaos.”

This event will take place across two days, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. E.T. on March 26th and March 27th. Palmer and Tasking Back Sunday are currently scheduled for the first day of this marathon, while Tukker and Tank and the Bangas will be performing the next day. A full schedule of the events can be found here.

Watch live video from Bandsintown on www.twitch.tvOther prominent musicians have also been hosting livestreams in support of COVID-19 relief. Rock performer Courtney Barnett and indie pop outfit Lucius recently held a marathon stream featuring The War on Drugs, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby & Katie Crutchfield, Fred Armisen, Sheryl Crow, Bedouine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Emily King, and Lukas Nelson.

Palmer recently released Amanda Palmer & Friends Present Forty-Five Degrees: A Bushfire Charity Flash Record, in support of relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. Tukker recently released a music video for her song “Ringless.”

Schedule:

Thursday:

Hala – 10 AM PST

Fly by Midnight – 11 AM PST

The Mowglis – 12 AM PST

Mt. Joy (solo) – 1 PM PST

PLS&TY – 1:30 PM PST

mxmtoon – 2 PM PST

Amanda Palmer – 3 PM PST

Taking Back Sunday – 4 PM PST

Yuksek – 5 PM PST

Friday

Tayla Parx – 10 AM PST

Kungs – 11 AM PST

99 Neighbors – 12 PM PST

Rence – 1 PM PST

BLOND:ISH – 2 PM PST

TBA – 3 PM PST

Tank and the Bangas – 3 PM PST

Sofi Tukker – 5 PM PST

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat