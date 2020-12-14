You Can Now Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up for the “Savior Complex” Video on Youtube

Home News Aaron Grech December 14th, 2020 - 8:24 PM

Phoebe Bridgers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge come from two different aspects of the entertainment industry, but the two entertainers with similar names have teamed up on the former’s latest music video release “Savior Complex.” Waller-Bridge directed this new video, which stars Paul Mescal.

“Savior Complex” is shot in black and white, while following a man, who appears to be beaten and bloodied encountering a dog next to him on the beach. The man then ventures down a road and later a pasture to abandon the dog. After the man hijacks a car the dog begins to reappear within the car and magically appears in a hotel room. At the end of the video, the man receives his comeuppance for deceiving people. Bridgers also makes several appearances as different characters in the video. The track itself is a mellow acoustic song, backed by an ethereal acoustic guitar melody, some light keys and Bridgers melancholic voice.

Bridgers is coming off with a number of Grammy nominations thanks to her latest studio album release Punisher, which received a nod for Best Alternative Music Album, while “Kyoto” received two nominations for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The track was also reworked on Bridgers latest Copycat Killer EP. She also teamed up with Kid Cudi on “Lovin’ Me.”

“Overall, Punisher shows and reaffirms how talented Bridgers is,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained. “The lyrics are deep hitting; the music is masterfully arranged. The album has a hold on the audience from the first to the very last note.”