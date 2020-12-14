Little Dragon and Moses Sumney Share Synth Heavy New Song “The Other Lover”

Home News Aaron Grech December 14th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Electronic pop outfit Little Dragon and Moses Sumney have teamed up for a new single called “The Other Lover,” which has some lyrics inspired by “Another Lover” taken from Little Dragon’s latest project, New Me, Same Us. This latest single is now out everywhere via Ninja Tune.

“The Other Lover” is a soothing duet between Yukimi Nagano, Little Dragon’s lead vocalist and Sumney, blending in both of their soulful vocals into a blissful mixture, aided by the instrumental. The track melds in Little Dragon’s electronic styles, with steady deep synths that play alongside horns that inspired by Sumney’s alternative R&B work.

“I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be,” Sumney stated in a press release. “When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (‘shook,’ as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with.”

Outside of their latest album release, Little Dragon took part in the Good Music to Avert The Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2 compilation earlier this year. The band debuted a music video for “Where You Belong” back in July, which followed New Me, Same Us. Sumney released a new studio album called græ this year which held the singles “Cut Me” and “Bless Me.” He also reworked the Olympic Hymn on “Monumental.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela