Flying Lotus Says He Was Working on an EP with MF Doom Before the Rapper’s Death

Ariel King January 2nd, 2021 - 4:43 PM

Flying Lotus revealed that he and MF Doom had been working on a collaborative EP prior to MF Doom’s death in October. The death of MF Doom had not been revealed until New Years Eve, however the rapper had passed away on October 31. Flying Lotus had revealed on Twitter after the announcement of MF Doom’s passing that the two had been working on a project together.

I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP. There were more songs that I haven’t even heard. https://t.co/i3772B7bDS — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) December 31, 2020

Flying Lotus and many other artists in the Hip Hop community payed their respects to MF Doom on social media following the announcement of his death. In December, fans were able to hear a taste of Flying Lotus and MF Doom’s collaboration with the single “Lunch Break.” The song came as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online update The Cayo Perico Heist.

“Lunch Break” had been the first official collaboration between Flying Lotus and MF Doom that had been released. The status of other songs the pair could have worked on has not been revealed, so it is unknown if Flying Lotus would be able to complete the EP.

Flying Lotus performed a live stream concert back in November along with artists on his Brainfeeder record label. The producer also released the song “Remind U” back in August.

